Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Peloton shares fall on disappointing sales outlook; support shares soar after being shorted

By Today at
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeloton Interactive tumbled Friday after delivering a disappointing sales outlook, the latest setback in a year marked by product recalls and waning consumer interest. The at-home fitness company disclosed other unwelcome news in its earnings report late Thursday, including that it’s cutting the price of its most popular bike, a move aimed at broadening its customer base but one that will also hurt its bottom line this year. Peloton also said it found a problem with the way it accounts for.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings#Ipo#Softbank Group#Short Interest#Peloton Interactive#Tread And Tread Plus#Bloomberg Tv#Vanda Research#S3 Partners#Bloomberg News Also#Business Sensetime Group#Haitong Securities#Hsbc Holdings#Ipo#Softbank Group#Ai#Sensetime#Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Chewy Shares Slide After Q2 Sales Miss Estimates

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 26.8% year-on-year, to $2.16 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.20 billion. The gross margin expanded 200 basis points to 27.5%. Loss from operations for the quarter narrowed to $(16.19) million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 50.5% Y/Y to $23.3 million with...
San Jose, CAPosted by
Financial World

San Jose's Broadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales on 5G bet, shares soar

Broadcom Corp, the San Jose, California-headquartered American multinational developer, manufacturer and supplier of a swathe of semiconductors ranging from data centre to software to wireless alongside industrial markets, had forecasted fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates later this week, as the Californian chipmaker seemed to be banking on a strong demand of its 5G semiconductors amid a broad-based adoption of the Gen-Z technology.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of SolarEdge Soared 12% in August

The company exceeded expectations in the second quarter. Third-quarter guidance is strong. The stock received several price target raises. After dropping 6% in July, shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) rebounded in August and climbed 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Besides the company's strong second-quarter earnings...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stocks Gainers for Friday: MongoDB, Broadcom, DocuSign

U.S. stocks turned lower Friday as investors reacted to data showing a sharp decline in August hiring that could define the pace of Federal Reserve tapering over the coming months. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:. 1. MongoDB | Increase 24%. Shares of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

Sales growth alone doesn't give investors the full story behind these companies. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. Historically low lending rates, an ongoing quantitative easing program designed to weigh down long-term bond yields, and a free-spending Congress have all helped to make cheap capital widely abundant for businesses. This is helping to fuel acquisitions, hiring, and (most importantly) innovation.
MarketsBenzinga

Why Peloton Shares Are Falling

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower as traders circulate a Forbes report titled 'Home Fitness: Use Of The Peloton App Dropped 42% In 4 Months.'. Peloton is trading lower by 18.9% over the past month, potentially amid reopening optimism. Peloton operates an interactive fitness platform. Peloton's connected...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why DocuSign Shares Are Trading Higher Today

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is trading higher Friday after the company announced better-than-expected second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and issued guidance above estimates. DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 40 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $511.8 million,...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Didi Global, Nvidia, PagerDuty and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Didi Global — Shares of the Chinese ride-hailing giant climbed 2.3%, on pace for double-digit gains on the week amid a Bloomberg News report of Beijing potentially taking over the company. Beijing is eyeing a plan to take Didi under state control by acquiring a stake through government-run firms including Beijing Tourism Group, the report said. It is still an early-stage proposal pending government approval, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Genesco shares fall on supply chain outlook

Nashville-based retailer Genesco, the parent company of Journeys, saw shares fall more than 8 percent on Thursday after company executives projected lower margins in Q3 as they combat supply chain woes expected to continue through the holiday season. Although Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn and her team reported revenue and net...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For DocuSign

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $330.56 versus the current price of DocuSign at 309.6899, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated DocuSign...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Are Autodesk Shares Falling Today?

Analysts slashed the price target on Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) after its investor day, where it only reiterated its FY23 cash flow target. Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome lowered the PT to $350 from $370, implying a 15.4% upside, and reiterated a Buy. Broome reduced the target on updated comps but remains...
StocksBenzinga

Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Falling

Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares are trading 10% lower at $8.48 per share with abnormally-high volume possibly on profit-taking. The stock has been volatile as traders on social media circulate it as a potential short squeeze play. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Vinco Ventures has a total share...
Stocksinvesting.com

Five Below Slumps as Revenue Falls Short, Q3 Guidance Disappoints

Investing.com – Five Below stock (NASDAQ:FIVE) plunged 10% in Thursday’s premarket trading as its May-July revenue fell short of expectations and the discount retailer's guidance for the ongoing quarter disappointed. Third-quarter net sales are expected to be around $557.5 million, based on opening approximately 40-45 new stores and assuming a...
Stocksinvesting.com

American Eagle Slips 12% as Revenue Disappoints, Digital Sales Fall

Investing.com – American Eagle stock (NYSE: AEO ) plunged 12% in Thursday’s premarket trading following second-quarter revenue that was below expectations as digital sales fell. Revenue rose 35% on-year to a record $1.19 billion as more buyers shopped at its stores after they reopened. However, revenue of $1.19 billion was...
Stocksinvezz.com

Chewy shares plummet on disappointing Q2 results: should you buy or sell?

Chewy share on Thursday plunged nearly 9% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal Q2 revenue and earnings Wednesday after markets closed, missing estimates. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter also came in several levels below its guidance. On Thursday, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares plummeted...
Financial ReportsShareCast

EnQuest shares fall on production disappointment

Announcing interim results, the group said production was likely to be at the lower end of its guidance range of 46-52,000 barrels of oil per day, reflecting expected activity at its Magnus site and others. Operating costs will be about $300m, up from an estimate of $265m in June caused by lower lease charter credits, higher diesel costs, the strong pound and other factors.
PetsCNBC

Chewy shares tumble after pet retailer's earnings and forecast disappoint

Chewy sank in extended trading Wednesday, trading down more than 11% at one point. The online pet retailer's second-quarter results and third-quarter outlook fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Chewy CEO Sumit Singh told CNBC he remains "really bullish" about the business even as some Covid tailwinds fade. Shares of...
EconomyStreet.Com

Nio Shares Fall After EV Maker Cuts Deliveries Estimate

Nio NIO shares fell on Wednesday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker trimmed its forecast for third-quarter deliveries. “In light of the continued uncertainty and volatility of semiconductor supply, the company prudently adjusts vehicle production and expects to deliver approximately 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles in the third quarter, revised from the previous outlook of 23,000 to 25,000 vehicles,” Nio said in a statement.
Marketskfgo.com

Evergrande shares fall 2.5% after it warns of default risks

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of debt-laden China Evergrande, the country’s No. 2 developer, fell as much as 2.5% on Wednesday after it warned of default risks and legal action from creditors as it scrambles to repair its balance sheet. Evergrande’s stock dropped to HK$4.25 in early trade, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy