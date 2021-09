Thanks to massive advancements in science and technology, we are gaining increased access to all sorts of information. If we want answers to pretty much anything, search engines will be able to draw up results that provide information, answers, or further sources to refer to. This convenience is being used in countless ways, but one thing more of us are tending to use the internet for is getting to know more about our past, our family, and our ancestors. If you're considering creating a family tree, you're far from alone, and you may even find that there are close or distant relatives seeking out more information about you too! Here's some more information that can help you to create your own family tree and gain more insight into yourself as an individual!