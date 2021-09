Why Make Waves will celebrate the reopening of the Vigo County YMCA pool in Terre Haute with a fundraising luncheon and style show on Sept. 22. “Lifestyles Unlimited — Styles to Get the Most Out of Life” is scheduled 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Country Club of Terre Haute at Allendale. Narrator of the runway style show will be Katie Shane with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.