Fishers offers free programming for residents to engage their community this fall

The City of Fishers invites residents to connect with their community and learn more about local government with a variety of free programming this fall. The City of Fishers’ award-winning City Government Academy offers residents an exclusive, behind-the-scenes exploration of local government. At the end of the nine-week course, participants will have a greater understanding of how Fishers government works for its residents. Classes will typically be held on Wednesday evenings this fall from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration for the fall sessions closes on Friday, Sept. 3. To learn more and register, visit ThisIsFishers.com/CGA.