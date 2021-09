Martha Davis (Marty), formerly of Millersville, passed away peacefully at the Mennonite Home on August twenty-fifth. She was ninety-four. Born in Weatherly, PA, she was the daughter of George and Merle Doleiden. Upon her graduation from Weatherly High School, she attended Abington Memorial Hospital Nursing School where she met her husband Donald Davis. They were married in 1949 and were together for fifty-six years until his death in 2005.