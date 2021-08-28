Susan Marie Lapp, age 72 of Gordonville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Christian K. and Naomi F. Beiler Lapp. Susan was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church in Paradise. She worked for many years at Fairmount Homes Retirement Community and more recently worked part time at Good 'N Plenty Restaurant. In her free time, Susan loved going for walks, spending time with her kitty, going on long bus trips, and traveling.