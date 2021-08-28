Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gordonville, PA

Susan Marie Lapp

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Marie Lapp, age 72 of Gordonville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Christian K. and Naomi F. Beiler Lapp. Susan was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church in Paradise. She worked for many years at Fairmount Homes Retirement Community and more recently worked part time at Good 'N Plenty Restaurant. In her free time, Susan loved going for walks, spending time with her kitty, going on long bus trips, and traveling.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paradise, PA
City
Willow Street, PA
City
Gordonville, PA
Lancaster, PA
Obituaries
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridge Road#Pastor#Good N Plenty Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
Fox News

Portland moves to ban Texas travel, trade to protest new abortion law

Portland City Council is to consider an emergency resolution this week to ban future travel, goods and services from the state of Texas in protest of the state’s new abortion law. In statement released Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler said City Council will hold a vote on the resolution on Wednesday,...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect a woman’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concern over the new law, which took...

Comments / 0

Community Policy