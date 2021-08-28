Cancel
Mesquite, TX

Football roundup: Braswell holds Horn back to win season opener 49-10

By Staff report
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 8 days ago
MESQUITE — Braswell scored four rushing touchdowns and the defense held Mesquite Horn in check in a 49-10 win to open the 2021 season.

Jaylon Burton rushed for 109 yards on 14 attempts and scored twice with Kerry Lacey and Kelby Trevino each scoring once and adding another 102 yards on the ground.

Braswell held Horn to a total of 110 yards and just seven first downs and forced three turnovers.

Sanger 56, Fort Worth Benbrook 7

Rylan Smart scored twice through the air and twice on the ground to lead Sanger to a 56-7 win over Fort Worth Benbrook.

Smart was 16-for-22 passing with 224 yards with touchdowns to Dewey Terreault and Steven Bush. Colby Lewis led Sanger with 93 yards rushing on six attempts and one score.

The Sanger (1-0) defense only allowed Benbrook (0-1) 36 yards passing on 28 attempts.

Pilot Point 30, Plainview (Okla.) 28

ARDMORE, Okla. — After a slow start and some back-and-forth scoring, Pilot Point slipped past Plainview 30-28 for the season-opening win.

Pilot Point (1-0) trailed going into the fourth quarter but was able to keep Plainview (0-1) off the scoreboard and scored late on a Wyatt Smith pass to Aydon Cox — coming up short on the two-point try — to steal the road win.

Pilot Point faces Fort Worth All Saints at home next Friday.

Krum 42, Paris North Lamar 0

PARIS — Krum had both sides of the ball clicking in a 42-0 win over Paris North Lamar Friday night to open the season.

It's the second consecutive season-opening win for Krum (1-0) over North Lamar (0-1). Krum takes on Hillsboro at home next Friday.

Ponder 47, Valley View 26

VALLEY VIEW — Ponder used a 21-point surge in the second quarter to help down Valley View 47-26 on the road.

Ponder (1-0) outscored Valley View (0-1) 28-6 through the second and third quarters to blow open the game and coast to the win.

Ponder plays at home against Wichita Falls City View next Friday.

