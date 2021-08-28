No. 20 Monroe Mustangs Women’s Volleyball has Tough First Day in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla., August 27, 2021 – The No. 20-ranked Monroe College Mustangs women's volleyball team had a challenging first day at the Florida SouthWestern State Battle at the Beach Tournament on Friday, dropping both of their matches on the day. The Mustangs fell to host and No. 7-ranked Florida SouthWestern State College in four sets before a competitive five-set defeat to Polk State College to close out the day. The Mustangs fall to 6-2 on the early season with the losses.