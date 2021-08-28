Cancel
WATCH: USC commit Domani Jackson takes the pick six to the house

By Wade Peery about 6 hours
Defensive back Domani Jackson of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) continues to show that he’s worthy of his lofty ranking in the 2022 recruiting class. His high school team, top-ranked Mater Dei, was facing off against the 13th ranked team in America, Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) Friday night. The game was highlighted as one of the top clashes of the 2021 high school football season and was played in Duncanville. Mater Dei throttled Duncanville in the game, 45-3.

