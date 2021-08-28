William J. Peery, 61, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center. A private service will be held on a future date. Bill was born in Terrace Park, Ohio, on February 19, 1960, to Donald Edward and Evelyn Bellamy Peery. He was a graduate of East Carolina University College of Nursing (BSN, 1998) and Campbell University Divinity School (MDiv, 2009). Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard for several years. He was employed by Vidant Medical Center. Bill loved listening to loud music, especially anything Jimmy Buffet, and Pirate football. He also enjoyed spending time on Hatteras Island and photography. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his former wife, Annette Ivey Peery of Greenville; his adopted sons, Roger Peery of Greenville, and Ben Peery of Astoria, New York; and his brother Charles Peery and husband, Alan Glass, of Palm Springs, California. Contributions to Bill’s memory may be made to JDRF at http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/InMemoryOfBillPeery. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.