Warframe: Nidus Prime New Details Revealed

By Elliott Gatica
attackofthefanboy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNidus Prime, first revealed at Tennocon 2021, has received new information regarding his loadout as well as a possible release date window. In a TennoLive 2021 replay shown to Warframe players, his model was once again shown. His normal and mutated forms were displayed, showing the ravenous, yet elegant detailing for his Primed variant. What we knew at the time back then was just how he looked, but never really got anything more.

#Nidus#Tennocon 2021#Magnus#Necramech#Gara Prime Access
