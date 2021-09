ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions used the seventh overall pick to solidify their rising offensive line with the best prospect at that position in the country. But if the preseason is any indication -- and let’s remember, the preseason is a notoriously poor indicator of regular-season success -- but if it’s any indication at all, Penei Sewell still has a lot of growing up to do with the season opener looming in nine days against the San Francisco 49ers.