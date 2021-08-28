Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers Win Over the Steelers
PASSING
Sam Darnold 19/25 162 yards 2 TD
PJ Walker 5/10 83 yards
Will Grier 5/7 47 yards
RUSHING
Spencer Brown 11 carries 57 yards TD
Chuba Hubbard 10 carries 35 yards
Will Grier 3 carries 22 yards TD
Darius Clark 5 carries 7 yards
Giovanni Ricci 1 carry 1 yard
RECEIVING
DJ Moore 6 receptions 48 yards
Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 receptions 43 yards TD
Dan Arnold 3 receptions 25 yards
Chuba Hubbard 3 receptions 15 yards
Tommy Tremble 2 receptions 45 yards
Keith Kirkwood 2 receptions 32 yards
Shi Smith 2 receptions 21 yards
Robby Anderson 2 receptions 15 yards TD
Giovanni Ricci 2 receptions 7 yards
David Moore 1 reception 19 yards
Darius Clark 1 reception 12 yards
Ian Thomas 1 reception 9 yards
Colin Thompson 1 reception 1 yard
DEFENSE
Stanley Thomas-Oliver III 4 tackles
Donte Jackson 4 tackles
Sean Chandler 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Julian Stanford 3 tackles
Christian Miller 3 tackles
Keith Taylor 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Clay Johnston 2 tackles
Yetur Gross-Matos 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit
Frankie Luvu 2 tackles, 1 TFL
Jalen Julius 2 tackles
Jermaine Carter Jr. 2 tackles
Haason Reddick 1 tackle
Daviyon Nixon 1 tackle, 1 QB hit
Paddy Fisher 1 tackle
Shaq Thompson 1 tackle
Bravvion Roy 1 tackle, 1 QB hit
Jeremy Chinn 1 tackle, 1 PBU
Derrick Brown 1 tackle
Jonathan Celestin 1 tackle
Myles Hartsfield 1 tackle, 1 PBU
Brian Burns 1 tackle, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 TFL
Juston Burris 1 tackle
Jaycee Horn 1 PBU
PUNT RETURN
David Moore 2 returns 12 yards
C.J. Saunders 4 returns 25 yards
KICK RETURN
Chuba Hubbard 1 return 23 yards
KICKING
Ryan Santoso 2/2 - 52 long
Joey Slye 0/1
PUNTING
Joseph Charlton 5 punts 214 yards (42.8 avg) - 4 inside the 20
TEAM STATS (PIT | CAR)
First downs: 9 | 25
3rd down eff.: 2/11 (18%) | 5/15 (33%)
4th down eff.: 0/0 | 1/2 (50%)
Total yards: 221 | 404
Passing yards: 137 | 277
Rushing yards: 84 | 127
