Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers Win Over the Steelers

PITTSBURGH — It may only be the preseason, but the Steelers have now strung together three straight victories. Saturday’s victory over the Lions was a boat race that the Steelers made sure was over early on. The starters were impressive, and it was their impact early on in the game that led the Steelers to a dominant shutout in the first half. However, there were still positives and negatives on both sides of the ball. Who were the winners and who were the losers?