Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers Win Over the Steelers

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
 8 days ago

PASSING

Sam Darnold 19/25 162 yards 2 TD

PJ Walker 5/10 83 yards

Will Grier 5/7 47 yards

RUSHING

Spencer Brown 11 carries 57 yards TD

Chuba Hubbard 10 carries 35 yards

Will Grier 3 carries 22 yards TD

Darius Clark 5 carries 7 yards

Giovanni Ricci 1 carry 1 yard

RECEIVING

DJ Moore 6 receptions 48 yards

Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 receptions 43 yards TD

Dan Arnold 3 receptions 25 yards

Chuba Hubbard 3 receptions 15 yards

Tommy Tremble 2 receptions 45 yards

Keith Kirkwood 2 receptions 32 yards

Shi Smith 2 receptions 21 yards

Robby Anderson 2 receptions 15 yards TD

Giovanni Ricci 2 receptions 7 yards

David Moore 1 reception 19 yards

Darius Clark 1 reception 12 yards

Ian Thomas 1 reception 9 yards

Colin Thompson 1 reception 1 yard

DEFENSE

Stanley Thomas-Oliver III 4 tackles

Donte Jackson 4 tackles

Sean Chandler 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Julian Stanford 3 tackles

Christian Miller 3 tackles

Keith Taylor 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Clay Johnston 2 tackles

Yetur Gross-Matos 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit

Frankie Luvu 2 tackles, 1 TFL

Jalen Julius 2 tackles

Jermaine Carter Jr. 2 tackles

Haason Reddick 1 tackle

Daviyon Nixon 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

Paddy Fisher 1 tackle

Shaq Thompson 1 tackle

Bravvion Roy 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

Jeremy Chinn 1 tackle, 1 PBU

Derrick Brown 1 tackle

Jonathan Celestin 1 tackle

Myles Hartsfield 1 tackle, 1 PBU

Brian Burns 1 tackle, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 TFL

Juston Burris 1 tackle

Jaycee Horn 1 PBU

PUNT RETURN

David Moore 2 returns 12 yards

C.J. Saunders 4 returns 25 yards

KICK RETURN

Chuba Hubbard 1 return 23 yards

KICKING

Ryan Santoso 2/2 - 52 long

Joey Slye 0/1

PUNTING

Joseph Charlton 5 punts 214 yards (42.8 avg) - 4 inside the 20

TEAM STATS (PIT | CAR)

First downs: 9 | 25

3rd down eff.: 2/11 (18%) | 5/15 (33%)

4th down eff.: 0/0 | 1/2 (50%)

Total yards: 221 | 404

Passing yards: 137 | 277

Rushing yards: 84 | 127

