Summer is a beautiful time filled with sunshine, flowers and warm days and nights. However, the beauty of summer can quickly be dulled for those that suffer from awful seasonal allergies. If anyone knows what it’s like to struggle to enjoy this season because of allergies, it’s me. I have dealt with severe allergies in the summer for years, but luckily I have figured out ways to manage them with the help of some different products and adjusting behaviors. Below are some tips that can help you manage your summer allergies as well.