Filing Notices - OCRM - Gerald Haram

Gerald Haram has applied to the South Carolina Dept of Health and Environmental Control, OCRM for a permit to transfer currently held joint use dock permit for lots 0280200017 and 0280200018 to a single use permit for lot 0280200017 for private use, at 8390 Chisolm Plantation Rd, Edisto Island. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Ave, Suite 400 North Charleston, SC 29405 by September 10, 2021. AD#1957717.