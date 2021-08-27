The Mets Should Fire Luis Rojas
I’m not writing this with any glee. I’m writing this because this is where the team is at in this pennant race. If there’s one thing that’s been wrong with the Mets is the manager Luis Rojas‘ feel for pitching changes. Most everyone knew that the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers would give the Mets a lot of trouble. But in their 11 losses to them, seven were by one run, and Rojas cost them some games during that stretch, one that may have long-term ramifications.fullpresscoverage.com
