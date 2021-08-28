The Monkeemobile Part II; Jeffries, Barris and from $2,000 to $360,000

Five years had passed since that dreadful morning when Mrs. Robert Louis Stevenson — ‘Fanny’ — got a telegram while working in her garden near the village of Hyres, France, within sight of the Mediterranean Sea. It was in January, 1884. Against her better judgment, Fanny had silently stood by while her invalid husband, not yet even close to fame, went off on a fling with two of his best friends — William Ernest Henley and Charles Baxter. They had come down from London to visit and it is widely supposed that they wanted to get their friend away from the oversight of Fanny because, to them, she was a party-pooper who spoiled the fun because she loved her husband and wanted to keep him alive as long as possible. Her daughter, Belle, said as much in her book “This Life I’ve Loved”: