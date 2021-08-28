Master Gardener: Native ferns

Today (or at least when writing this article) is September 1. Sometimes we think of this month as the beginning of the fall season even tho fall does not officially start until the 23rd (my birthday, ha ha). The beautiful little creatures we call Hummingbirds will start to visit your feeders more often as they are working their way down to Mexico and parts south for the winter. Yesterday, we have noticed a few more birds at trying to get at our feeder. As soon as one would perch, another would dive bomb him and off they would go chasing each other until one is successful and comes back to the feeder. He barely has time to perch and here comes his foe again and back to the same old game of fighting and chasing each other.