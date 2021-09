SUNBURY — Combined virtual and in-person mediator training was recently announced by Susquehanna Valley Mediation, Inc. The in-person portion will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. at the United Way, 228 Arch St., Sunbury. The second weekend will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the same site. Trainees must attend all sessions on both weekends and eight hours of virtual practice sessions via Zoom.