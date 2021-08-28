Nonprofit of the Month: A Quaint Corner Children’s Museum

Type of nonprofit: 501(c)(3) What services or programs does your nonprofit provide?: The museum is completely hands-on, for learning through play. Built in 1893, each room in the mansion has a different theme, including: animal hospital, grocery store, transportation room, baby area, art and craft room, two science rooms, light room, theater room, sandbox, pirate ship and climbing wall. Adults play along with their children as they explore at their own pace.