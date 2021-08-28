Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Powell Keeps an Open Mind to Tapering

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleUnited States: Output Continues to Ramp Up as COVID Surges Higher. Output continues to ramp up across the U.S., even as the resurgence in COVID cases is leading to some pullback in consumer engagement. The need to rebuild inventories should keep production rising, even if consumer spending moderates a bit further. Housing is already beginning to move into better balance, with rising inventories of existing homes beginning to moderate soaring home prices. Inventories of new homes have also increased, although most of the gain is in developed lots and homes under construction.

Stocksactionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

We were hoping for a surprise in US payrolls, and we got one. To the downside. August job growth amounted to 235k, well below the 733k economists were predicting. The July figure was boosted to 1053k (+110k) but only compensates marginally for the headline miss. The delta variant brought a fourth wave of uncertainty to employers, in particular to those in leisure and hospitality. Net job growth there was flat this time while the sector was leading the job market recovery over the past few months. Business services (74k) and education & health (+35k) took over. Corona wasn’t the only factor weighing on the number. We’ve seen in earlier data that companies find it ever more difficult to find the right man for the right job in a labour supply pool that is still smaller than before the crisis (the participation rate stabilizes at 61.7%). The employment component in the US manufacturing ISM on Wednesday fell into contraction territory for this exact reason. We also note that the separate household survey is more optimistic. According to that publication, employment grew a stronger 509k in August. And let’s not forget the positive elements in today’s payrolls report. The unemployment rate fell further to a post-pandemic low of 5.2% (coming from 5.4%). Wages, lastly, grew 0.6% m/m to be up 4.3% y/y. To be clear: that’s a lot. Historically, wage growth was something in the area of 0.2-0.4%. If this lasts, inflation will soon be driven by more than just the temporary elements the Fed is currently using as a defense.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Fed taper and BOJ revision of economic outlook

In the past few weeks, the financial markets have experienced geopolitical tensions, volatile economic data, and uncertain central banks’ outlooks. The most important fundamental that investors were awaiting was the Jackson Hole symposium to gain an insight into the Fed’s outlook towards tapering. Many Fed officials have expressed their views in favor of tapering as early as 2021 with potential interest rates increase in early 2022. However, Fed Chair Powell stated on multiple occasions that a precondition for tapering is substantial progress in price stability and the labor market -- the dual mandate of the central bank. At the Jackson Hole symposium, Powell confirmed that the Fed could begin tapering; however, that is not a signal of a potential increase in interest rates in the near future as there is more progress to be made to achieve maximum employment. The employment data in June and July projected strong growth in the labor market, but the recent increase in cases related to the delta variant may increase uncertainty in the months ahead. As we approach Friday, the sentiment remains that there is a very low probability that NFP economic data will clarify this uncertainty as the fear surrounding the delta variant takes its toll on consumer confidence.
Businessschiffgold.com

Central Banks Can’t Taper in This Economic Environment

There’s been a lot of talk about the Federal Reserve tapering quantitative easing. So far, it’s been nothing but talk. A lot of people expected Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to offer some details and perhaps a timeline for the taper during his Jackson Hole speech. We got no such thing. Instead, he tapered the taper talk. In fact, Powell never uttered the word “taper.” he spent most of the speech trying to prop up his “transitory” inflation narrative.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Powell keeps the risk rally going

It felt as though markets spent all of last week waiting for the Jackson Hole symposium but in the event Federal Reserve Chair Powell didn’t really tell us anything new. This was good enough for risk assets, with equities ending the week higher and bonds also rallying, with the US Treasury curve bull steepening, setting up a positive start for equity markets this week. The US dollar came under pressure as Powell did not repeat the hawkish messages of some recent Fed speakers over recent days.
Marketskfgo.com

Dollar pinned as Powell plods toward tapering

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was nursing losses on Monday and kept near multi-week lows after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, while a storm lashing oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico lifted oil-exposed currencies. The greenback had dropped broadly on Friday, falling...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Higher As Powell Soothes Taper Fears

Global stock markets rose Monday as investors continued to respond to Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicating the central bank would be cautious in winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy and was in no hurry to lift interest rates. In a closely watched speech Friday, Powell said the world's top...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Down, Investors Digest Powell’s Dovish Speech on Bond Tapering

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Monday morning in Asia in the wake of U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's dovish speech on bond tapering at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched down 0.06% to...
BusinessCFO.com

Powell Remains Cautious on Stimulus ‘Tapering’

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has confirmed that the Fed is moving toward winding down its emergency economic stimulus program, citing progress in meeting its inflation and employment goals. The Fed has pledged to maintain reducing its monthly $120 billion asset purchase program until it sees “substantial further progress” on...
BusinessAntelope Valley Press

Powell: Fed on track to slow economic aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed’s extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. In a speech given virtually to an annual...
Businessactionforex.com

Fed Members Comment Ahead Of Powell’s Speech: Tapering Is Coming

It’s no secret that St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has been a leading the charge for the Fed to begin tapering it bond purchases. However, with markets on pins and needles ahead of tomorrow’s speech by Fed Chairman Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium, the reaction to his comments this morning seemed to be a little unsettling:
Businessinvesting.com

Powell Says Taper Could Start in 2021, With No Rush on Rate Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, though it won’t be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter. The economy has now met the test of “substantial further progress” toward the Fed’s inflation objective that...
Businessinvesting.com

Treasuries Rise as Powell Signals Taper on Course for This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries gained even in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaling that the central bank could begin paring its monthly bond purchases this year. The remarks Friday at the Kansas Fed’s virtual Jackson Hole symposium kept intact the message traders already garnered from past...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Major Benchmarks Gain Amid Economic Stimulus Commentary

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 226 points at last check, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are firmly in the black as well, after both nabbing record intraday highs. For the week, all three major benchmarks are on track for solid gains. Investors are eyeing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which included his support of the central bank tapering off bond purchases this year, adding that interest rate hikes would not immediately succeed this tapering. The Fed chair also added that inflation was near the central bank's 2% target rate. Meanwhile, the U.S. consumer sentiment reading of 70.3 for August was below Wall Street's expectations of 71, and a decline from July's reading of 81.2.
Businessactionforex.com

Fed Chair Powell on the Economy and Tapering

At the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Jackson Hole Symposium, Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell gave a much anticipated speech titled, Monetary Policy in the Time of Covid. Markets were looking for a signal that a tapering of the Fed’s $120 billion a month Quantitative Easing (QE) program is forthcoming.
BusinessWashington Post

Clarida Lines Up With Powell on Tapering This Year: Fed Update

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he favors starting to scale back the central bank’s monthly bond purchases later this year if robust job gains continue. Clarida’s comments, in a CNBC television interview, echoed remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell during his address to the U.S. central bank’s annual Jackson Hole policy forum on Friday.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Fed's Powell In Spotlight As Markets Await Taper Plans

With the US economy recovered from the worst of the pandemic crisis, there is much anticipation in global financial markets around Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday to see if he will detail plans to roll back the central bank's massive stimulus measures. But concerns about the impact...
Economyinvesting.com

Dollar slips after Powell embraces tapering, holds on rate hikes

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar slid on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated in a highly anticipated speech that the U.S. central bank could start tapering its massive support to the economy could start by year's end, which was not as fast as many in the market had assumed.

