Video Games

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s most important announcement is consistency

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBungie’s Destiny Showcase on Tuesday revealed a ton of exciting news for Guardians. Destiny 2 has a lot coming to it over the next few years, with crafting, three expansions, a new weapon type, reworks for existing subclasses, the return of Gjallarhorn, and a continuation into a whole new story after 2024’s The Final Shape expansion. But the showcase’s most important announcement came and went in a flash: Starting this December, Destiny 2 players will get a new raid or dungeon every three months.

