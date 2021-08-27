Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s most important announcement is consistency

Four years after its initial launch, Bungie‘s Destiny 2 has now announced an upcoming expansion named The Witch Queen. Scheduled to arrive in early 2022, the multiplayer shooter’s fourth expansion will introduce Savathûn as the new enemy, also known as the Witch Queen. Sister to Oryx, she was first mentioned in 2015’s The Taken King expansion and has been teased ever since across the game’s various strikes as well as lore pickups. Gamers will once again team up and face off with their new nemesis along with the Lucent Hive on her Throne World, equipped with a whole host of upgraded gear through a new crafting mechanic that allows players to customize and create tailored weapons.