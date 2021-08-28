Cancel
Bowie, MD

Weed Warrior Workday - CANCELLED

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article-- This month's workday is cancelled due to weather -- Help members of the Bowie Green Team remove (invasive) English Ivy from trees at Whitemarsh Park and receive hands on training and tools to use. If you are a high school student, you may also receive Student Service Learning (SSL) hours for this activity. Must be over 14 years of age and must be accompanied by an adult/parent if under 18. Under 16 cannot use large hand tools but can hold bags. More details provided after registration. You MUST register in advance- email adiaz@cityofbowie.org.

www.cityofbowie.org

