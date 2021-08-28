History of the WBA: Wiki Edit-a-Thon
Join The Black Archives of Mid-America and the Kansas City Public Library to celebrate the history of Kansas City Women’s Basketball and the WBA with the History of the WBA: Wiki Edit-a-Thon. We will focus on improving and creating Wikipedia articles on the rich history of the WBA using resources from The Black Archives of Mid-America’s collection. Lightning Mitchell, founder of the WBA and author of The Untold Story of the WBA, will be a featured speaker.kclibrary.org
Comments / 0