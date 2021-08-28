Irving Aquatics Updates Schedules for Indoor Facilities
As the city's outdoor aquatics parks prepare to close for the season on Sept. 6, Irving Parks and Recreation's Aquatics division has updated schedules and protocols for indoor facilities. The schedules and protocols are effective Monday, Aug. 30.
Indoor Facilities
Effective Aug. 30, indoor facilities will open to nonresidents, and locker rooms will be available to patrons.
Beginning Sept. 11, Heritage Aquatic Center and North Lake Natatorium will add Saturday swim hours.
Heritage Aquatic Center
- 7:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday | Adults only
- 5 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday | All ages
Beginning Sept. 11:
- 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday | All ages
North Lake Natatorium
- 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday | All Ages
- 5 to 9 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday | Learn To Swim Classes, Open Swim All Ages
Beginning Sept. 11:
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday | All Ages
For more information, call (972) 721-2501.
