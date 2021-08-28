Irving Aquatics Updates Schedules for Indoor Facilities

As the city's outdoor aquatics parks prepare to close for the season on Sept. 6, Irving Parks and Recreation's Aquatics division has updated schedules and protocols for indoor facilities. The schedules and protocols are effective Monday, Aug. 30.

Indoor Facilities

Effective Aug. 30, indoor facilities will open to nonresidents, and locker rooms will be available to patrons.

Beginning Sept. 11, Heritage Aquatic Center and North Lake Natatorium will add Saturday swim hours.

Heritage Aquatic Center

7:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday | Adults only

5 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday | All ages

Beginning Sept. 11:

1 to 5 p.m., Saturday | All ages

North Lake Natatorium

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday | All Ages

5 to 9 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday | Learn To Swim Classes, Open Swim All Ages

Beginning Sept. 11:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday | All Ages

For more information, call (972) 721-2501.