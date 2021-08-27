Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Christopher Aaron Shaw

Kentucky New Era
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Aaron Shaw, 42, died on August 16, 2021, at Sumner County Hospital in Gallatin, Tenn. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, August 30, 2021, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home with Rev. Zander officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the funeral hour on Monday at the funeral home. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.kentuckynewera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Sumner County Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Environment41nbc.com

Aaron Lowery

Meteorologist Aaron Lowery was Georgia-born and raised. His passion for weather was sparked at a young age thanks to Hurricane Ivan and the southeastern U.S. tornado Super Outbreak of 2011. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S. in Professional Meteorology. Aaron’s television career began at KGWN in Cheyenne, Wyoming as the morning meteorologist, forecasting and covering weather for the majority of state, as well as parts of Nebraska and Colorado. His journey has now brought him back home to Georgia. When Aaron isn’t forecasting weather he is likely watching either the Atlanta Braves or Boston Red Sox during baseball season, the Indianapolis Colts during football season, or his Mississippi State Bulldogs during all seasons. He also enjoys listening to music, with his favorite genre being 70s progressive rock.
Moncks Corner, SCThe Post and Courier

Summons - CHRISTOPHER D. ROBIN

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DORCHESTER IN THE FAMILY COURT FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO. 2021-DR-18-568 SUMMONS MELISSA ROBIN, Plaintiff, vs. CHRISTOPHER D. ROBIN, Defendant. TO: THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the Complaint on the subscriber at his office located at 100 Gulledge Street in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. BRIAN WEST, ATTORNEY AT LAW, L.L.C. By: Brian B. West, Esq., Bar # 101907 100 Gulledge Street Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (Tel) 843-509-8747 bbwestlaw@homesc.com May 10, 2021 Moncks Corner, South Carolina AD# 1956923.
Hopkinsville, KYKentucky New Era

Hopkinsville has dynamic TikTok duo

There’s a dynamic duo that are natives to Hopkinsville that’s caught the attention to millions of followers across the world. Son and Father, Darian and Chris Ahonen, who both graduated from Christian County High School have taken the app TikTok by surprise. Darian is a self-taught dancer who has over...
Winston-salem, NCKentucky New Era

Winston-Salem Police tweet

One student injured in shooting at Mount Tabor High School. Authorities say one student was injured and that all other students are safe following a shooting and massive police response at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.
Kentucky StateKentucky New Era

LBL captures Kentucky Living outdoors award

There’s been some years when 1.5 million people have visited Land Between the Lakes, the 171,000-acre national recreation area that calls Trigg County home. “That speaks volumes about how much of a jewel it is to have in our region,” said Bill Stevens, executive director of the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist and Convention Commission.
Madisonville, KYKentucky New Era

Baptist Health, Deaconess officially merge

What has been in the planning stages for months became official Wednesday when Baptist Health and the Deaconess Health System joined forces to form Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Baptist Health Deaconess President Robert Ramey says he sees the partnership having an immediate positive impact in the hospital’s fight against COVID-19.
Hopkinsville, KYKentucky New Era

Hopkinsville 50th Pennyroyal Art Exhibition back the month of October

Art is as subjective, but the different perspectives is what makes art so unique — whether you’re an artist or just a lover of art. Hopkinsville Community College will be hosting the 50th Pennyroyal Art Exhibition at the college’s Auditorium Art Gallery located at 720 North Drive October 2 through October 24, 2021, and is currently accepting submissions for the annual show.
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Christopher S. D. Davis

Christopher S. D. Davis, 54, Noblesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. Chris was born on December 25, 1966 in Anderson, Ind., where he grew into his teens until moving to Eaton, Ind., before starting seventh grade. Excelling in athletics, he played basketball, volleyball, ran track and was a star baseball player. With an equally competitive nature, he would meet his match on the tennis court, leading Delta High School in rankings before graduating in 1985.

Comments / 0

Community Policy