Christopher Aaron Shaw

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DORCHESTER IN THE FAMILY COURT FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO. 2021-DR-18-568 SUMMONS MELISSA ROBIN, Plaintiff, vs. CHRISTOPHER D. ROBIN, Defendant. TO: THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the Complaint on the subscriber at his office located at 100 Gulledge Street in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. BRIAN WEST, ATTORNEY AT LAW, L.L.C. By: Brian B. West, Esq., Bar # 101907 100 Gulledge Street Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (Tel) 843-509-8747 bbwestlaw@homesc.com May 10, 2021 Moncks Corner, South Carolina AD# 1956923.