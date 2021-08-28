Team17 Will Be Launching Thymesia On December 7th

Team17 and OverBorder Studio revealed this week that Thymesia will finally be launching this year as they have a date set for December 7th. The game is designed to be a grueling action RPG in which they have mixed fast-paced combat with an intricate plague weapon system to bring you a game that is a little gruesome and a little satisfying. You will take on the role of a mysterious character simply known as Corvus as you explore a kingdom where death spreads across the land, taking many in its wake. You'll use your skills to prey upon your enemies with a deadly disease while seeking out the truth in front of you and through your own memories. We got the latest trailer for you below.