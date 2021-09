Thursday marks the first major cross country night for schools in the KQWC listening area, as six of the eight cross country programs will be competing in various events. The Webster City boys and girls cross country team will be competing in the Marshalltown Early Bird meet at Marshalltown Community College this evening, with an event start time of 4:30 PM. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows boys and girls cross country teams return to action tonight as they will travel down to Gowrie to compete in the Southeast Valley Invitational at the Gowrie Municipal Golf Course, with an event start time of 5 PM.