Take control of your attitude and your life
Our high school soccer season opened on the road last Friday, but our team didn’t play well initially. We controlled the ball had a lot of shots but couldn’t score. We made two big defensive mistakes. Our opponent scored off both to take a 2-0 lead. At half-time I told the boys, “We are going learn a lot about this team today. We are going to find out if we have heart. We are going to find out if we are quitters. Coach will tell you what tactics to change and how. That doesn’t mean anything if we can’t play with heart, hustle and not give up.”www.timesleaderonline.com
