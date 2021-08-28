Cancel
Obituaries

Bobby Gene Jeffrey

Cover picture for the articleBobby Gene Jeffrey, entered Heaven on August 26, 2021, following 87 years of a productive and faithful life on Earth. He was the wonderful husband to Helen and father to sons, David, Robert Neal, and Bill Jeffrey. Born the sixth child of Stonie and Euna Jeffrey on May 16, 1934, in Locust Grove, Arkansas. Bobby early learned the value of hard work by hoeing and picking in his father's cotton fields alongside his siblings and other relatives. By age 12 he was operating a tractor after the mules were no longer used for plowing. A 1951 graduate of Desha High School, Bobby earned a degree in forestry from Arkansas A&M in 1955. That same year Bobby married his true love, Helen Herring of Monticello and the couple would share almost 60 years of life together until Helen's passing in February 2015.

