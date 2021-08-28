Barbara A. Doyle, 74, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away on August 25, 2021. Barbara was born to Erskine and Dulcie Best on March 31, 1947, in Shreveport, La. She attended Byrd High School in Shreveport graduating in 1965. Barbara attended Louisiana Tech University graduating with a degree in Physical Education in 1969. Jack and Barbara Doyle were married in 1969, in Shreveport, La. Jack and Barbara met while they were both attending Louisiana Tech, although they knew each other slightly while growing up due to Barbara living next door to Jack's aunt. After their marriage and Jack's graduation they began a series of moves to Bryan, Texas, two years, Kansas City, Mo., 10 years, Wichita, Kan., 12 years, and Highlands Ranch, Colo., 11 years. Barbara worked as a PE teacher in most of those locations. While teaching in Wichita, Kan., she served as the high school girls freshmen basketball coach. In Highland Ranch, Colo., she worked as a veterinarian tech/receptionist. This last job allowed her to enjoy her lifelong passion of being around animals.