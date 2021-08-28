Cancel
Des Arc, AR

Joyce Holt McNeil

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Joyce Holt McNeil, 86, passed peacefully to her eternal home, surrounded by her loving family, on August 24, 2021. Joyce was born on September 4, 1934, the daughter of Nathan and Rachael Josephine (Owens) Holt. She graduated from Ola High School as Valedictorian of the class of 1952. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree in education from Arkansas Tech University. She began her teaching career at Bentonville, Arkansas, teaching math and English. It was at Forest Heights School in Little Rock Arkansas, she met the love of her life, John McNeil. They were married March 13, 1959. They then moved to Maryland where she continued teaching math and English. She finished her career at Des Arc High School where she retired as High School Librarian. She especially enjoyed serving as the yearbook sponsor for many years.

www.arkansasonline.com

