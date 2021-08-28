Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

Johnny Shields

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Shields, 86, of Jonesboro, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, August 26, 2021. He was born the youngest child of Beulah and Beadie Shields, August 1, 1935, in Walnut Ridge, Ark. He was a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Radio/TV from Arkansas State University. Johnny was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Jonesboro. He enjoyed a long career in radio station broadcasting and ownership for over 60 years. Johnny had a passion for the radio business since he was 16. He got his start as a radio announcer at KRLW in Walnut Ridge and went on to become the owner of many radio stations in Louisiana and Arkansas. Johnny accepted Christ into his life at the age of 13. He loved music of all genres and generations. He loved going to Gulf Shores, Ala., for family reunions, playing cards with his family and watching a wide variety of classic movies.

