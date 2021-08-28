Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Robert E. Miller, Jr.

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert E. Miller, Jr., died peacefully on August 18, 2021, in his home. Bob was born January 29, 1926, to Earl and Catherine Miller in Corydon, Ind. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joan, his parents, and brother, Thomas. He is survived by his four children, Helen McCune, Robert (Laura) Miller, Margaret (John) Dykstra, and Anne (Jeff) Simmermaker; eight grandchildren, Brian (Leah) McCune, Maggie McCune (Alex) Berger, Katie Dykstra (Nick) Cecconi, Jack Dykstra, Joanie Simmermaker (Brandon) Wells, Tom Simmermaker, Ellen and Lucy Miller; five great-grandchildren, Riley, Reis, Collin, Hayley and Isla; and other extended family and friends.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Indiana State
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Veteran#Indiana University#Homelessness#The U S Navy#Sigma Chi#Mead Paper Corp#Mead Merchants#Christian#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy