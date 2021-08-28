Robert E. Miller, Jr., died peacefully on August 18, 2021, in his home. Bob was born January 29, 1926, to Earl and Catherine Miller in Corydon, Ind. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joan, his parents, and brother, Thomas. He is survived by his four children, Helen McCune, Robert (Laura) Miller, Margaret (John) Dykstra, and Anne (Jeff) Simmermaker; eight grandchildren, Brian (Leah) McCune, Maggie McCune (Alex) Berger, Katie Dykstra (Nick) Cecconi, Jack Dykstra, Joanie Simmermaker (Brandon) Wells, Tom Simmermaker, Ellen and Lucy Miller; five great-grandchildren, Riley, Reis, Collin, Hayley and Isla; and other extended family and friends.