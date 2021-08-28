Adam C. Kerby, 31, of Bella Vista, departed this life on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Bella Vista. He was born to parents Chuck and Mary Kerby on May 25, 1990, in Fayetteville. He grew up in Bentonville and graduated from Bentonville High School in 2008. Adam attended Missouri State University and the University of Arkansas studying computer engineering. He was employed by Halliburton Energy Services in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a software developer. He made his life's work from his love and knowledge of technology. He had an unmatched quick wit and sense of humor. He loved spending his spare time building computers and sharing that passion with others.