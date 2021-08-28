Cancel
Bella Vista, AR

Douglas A. Albertson

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas A. Albertson, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2021, after a brief illness. Doug was born November 12, 1938, to Burnard and Edith (Wright) Albertson in Buhl, Idaho. Doug pursued a path in education in Idaho and California and was a long time educator in public secondary schools and colleges in Arkansas. He belonged to many academic societies. Doug was the consummate friend of students and educators in the communities where he worked. He was well regarded by all who worked with or for him. He will be sincerely missed by all, including his bowling league.

