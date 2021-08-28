Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, AR

Jerry Ferguson

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Ferguson, was born on February 6, 1936 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He was the son of the late Perry Cecil Ferguson and Christine Parris Turner. Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Michael Ferguson. He is survived by his son, Harold Wayne Ferguson of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, daughter, Tammy Renae Ferguson and Scott Langum, grandchildren, Wesley Eugene Kilbourn of Green Forest, Arkansas, and Melissa Ferguson of Mountain View, Arkansas.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka Springs, AR
Rogers, AR
Obituaries
City
Rogers, AR
Eureka Springs, AR
Obituaries
City
Bentonville, AR
City
Green Forest, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#University Of Arkansas#State#Southern#American#Pine Bluff School#Texas High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy