Jerry Ferguson
Jerry Ferguson, was born on February 6, 1936 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He was the son of the late Perry Cecil Ferguson and Christine Parris Turner. Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Michael Ferguson. He is survived by his son, Harold Wayne Ferguson of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, daughter, Tammy Renae Ferguson and Scott Langum, grandchildren, Wesley Eugene Kilbourn of Green Forest, Arkansas, and Melissa Ferguson of Mountain View, Arkansas.www.arkansasonline.com
