Paula Lewis Bermingham, 59, of Bauxite, passed away on August 25, 2021. Paula was born on July 15, 1962, in Benton, Ark. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Elmer and Earline Lewis; her sister, Peggy Lewis; and her brother, Larry Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Brian Bermingham; her son, Michael Golleher; bonus son, Lance Bermingham; and a host of friends and family. She will be dearly missed and always remembered by those whose lives she touched.