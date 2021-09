Dr. G.P. Kaushal, of Little Rock, Ark., passed away with his family by his side, at the age of 72 years, on August 26, 2021. He will be affectionately remembered by his wife, Varsha Kaushal, and their children, Megha and Sarah, their respective husbands, Rishi and Sunny, their grandchildren, Maya and Aarish, and numerous other family members and friends.