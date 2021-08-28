Richard Brandon Ripley, 61, of North Little Rock, passed from this life on August 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born June 21, 1960, at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock to Richard and Erma Ripley. Mr. Ripley was of the Christian faith. He was a musician, a master carpenter, and an inventor. Richard could fix or build anything. He often built furniture and refinished antique furniture into new and purposeful creations. He was formerly the owner of his own transmission shop and most recently worked as a truck driver. Although he was many wonderful things, he took the most pride in his family. Nothing made him happier than being called "Pops" and spending time with his children and grandchildren.