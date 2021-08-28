Juanita Jean Conrad

Juanita J. Conrad, 95, of Benton, Ark., passed away August 26, 2021. She was born May 8, 1926, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Charlie and Allie Rapier. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Glenn T. Conrad, and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Juanita never stopped praying for her unsaved family and friends. This was her prayer and her mother's prayer before: "Begin a new life today by turning to Jesus Christ and inviting Him into your life. Confess your sins and your needs to Him, and by faith trust Him alone for your salvation. When you do, God not only forgives all your sins, but He also comes to live with you by His Spirit." Juanita's mother was a praying woman, during the 1930 depression, godly mothers prayed for their family's needs. During W.W.II, godly mothers met at church and prayed for their sons and loved ones to return home safely. Juanita learned from her mother the value of prayer. Juanita was a member of The Church at Wellington, Assembly of God.