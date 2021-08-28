Thomas Jefferson Owens II, 69, of Cabot, Ark., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was born September 2, 1951, to the late Thomas Jefferson Owens and Marilyn Joyce Eubanks in Eureka Springs, Ark., and was the oldest of seven children. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Wendy Parnell; son, Thomas Owens III (Stephanie); one grandson, Colin Owens; five sisters, Gayle Howell (Terry), Donna Duncan (Jerry), Dana Green (Scott), Ronda Price, and Gina Owens; many nephews, one niece, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepdad, Charles Price, and brother, Milford Owens.