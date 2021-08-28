Melba Louise Suskie, 85, of Little Rock, died August 25, 2021. Melba was a loving wife and an incredible mother to her six children, and dedicated grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Suskie, who passed almost seven years ago. Melba was born August 27, 1935, in Wilburton, Oklahoma. Her childhood was greatly impacted when her mother, Sybil Lowder, died of tuberculosis when Melba was only nine years old, inspiring her to become a nurse. From that point forward, she assumed the role of a mother-caretaker, a role she embraced and continued in various forms for almost 80 years. Because of her humble beginnings, she was a hard and dedicated worker in all areas of her life. Whether as a child picking cotton in rural Oklahoma or helping dietitians feed patients in hospitals as a student, she always set an example of hard work and dedication.