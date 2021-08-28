Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Melba Louise Suskie

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelba Louise Suskie, 85, of Little Rock, died August 25, 2021. Melba was a loving wife and an incredible mother to her six children, and dedicated grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Suskie, who passed almost seven years ago. Melba was born August 27, 1935, in Wilburton, Oklahoma. Her childhood was greatly impacted when her mother, Sybil Lowder, died of tuberculosis when Melba was only nine years old, inspiring her to become a nurse. From that point forward, she assumed the role of a mother-caretaker, a role she embraced and continued in various forms for almost 80 years. Because of her humble beginnings, she was a hard and dedicated worker in all areas of her life. Whether as a child picking cotton in rural Oklahoma or helping dietitians feed patients in hospitals as a student, she always set an example of hard work and dedication.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Catholic School#Oklahoma University#Razorback#Ou#Roman Catholic#Catholic Rosary#Guestbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy