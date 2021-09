The Russellville Golden Tigers opened the 2021 varsity football season with a 27-15 home win Thursday night over the Decatur Red Raiders. The RHS boys used their quick-strike ability in the passing game on offense, a rushing touchdown and a special teams’ score in the first half to earn a 27-9 lead after two quarters of play. Both teams were slowed by turnovers in the second half, and the Russellville defense, featuring a large number of new starters this year, made stops to help the team to victory.