Protest Moderna Tues., Aug 31 for COVID-19 ‘Profiteering’ at Cambridge HQ

aidshealth.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROTEST – Tuesday, August 31, 12:00 noon ET, Cambridge, MA. BOSTON (August 30, 2021) While nearly 70% of the world population has yet to receive a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 4.3 million people have died from the pandemic, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna, maker of a key mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, is on target to book a record $35 billion in vaccine sales this year—25% more than previously forecast—according to the Wall Street Journal (“As Covid-19 Boosters Loom, Pfizer and Moderna Expected to See Billions More in Sales” WSJ, Felecia Schwartz, 8/19/21).

