Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

On Faith: Islam, tribes and poppies

By John Nassivera On Faith
Times-Argus
 8 days ago

Trillions of dollars, thousands upon thousands of lives, and 20 years of war have not been enough to “succeed” in Afghanistan. The U.S.-trained Afghan army just plain doesn’t work and won’t fight. How could this have happened? The answer can be summed up by one word: tribalism. And one observation: The U.S. military and nation-building strategists didn’t truly understand the religious and social forces at work, because they operated from an assumption everybody on Earth wants to live in a nation state and in a capitalist-modeled economic system. But that is not necessarily true.

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunni Islam#Poppies#Christianity#Samaritans#Muslim#Taliban#Infidels#Christians#Jews#Catholics#Afghans#Russian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
EconomyTelegraph

Opium prices triple in Afghanistan after Taliban announces poppy ban

Opium prices have reportedly spiked in some parts of Afghanistan as the Taliban vow to crack down on poppy production, one of several edicts that suggests the group may repeat its hardline and repressive rule of the late 1990s. After Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told an August 18 press conference...
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Why the American far right is openly admiring the Taliban

As the Taliban seized full control in Afghanistan last month, praise for the brutal group came from a seemingly unlikely sector: the far right. Encrypted chats and online forums in the U.S. were peppered with far-right extremists’ praise for the Taliban’s victory and their anti-feminist and anti-LGBTQ agenda. Encrypted chats...
ImmigrationHawaii Tribune-Herald

US faith groups unite to help Afghanistan refugees after war

America’s major religions and denominations, often divided on other big issues, have united behind the effort to help receive an influx of refugees from Afghanistan following the end of the United States’ longest war and one of the largest airlifts in history. Among those gearing up to help are Jewish...
Worldpersecution.org

Taliban Control in Afghanistan Means Expanding Persecution in Pakistan

09/02/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – As most are now painfully aware, the Afghan arm of the Taliban took control of the country after a twenty-year war with the United States and its allies. What is not often mentioned is how the regime shift may strengthen the Taliban’s partnerships with neighboring terrorist groups like the Pakistan arm of the Taliban, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, a Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist organization.
Religionnwaonline.com

Afghan minorities fear persecution

With the collapse of the pro-American government in Kabul, Afghanistan and the rise of the Taliban, non-Sunni Muslims there are likely to endure heightened persecution, human rights advocates say. The nation of 37.5 million people is 99.7% Muslim, according to the CIA World Factbook. Of those, between 10% and 15%...
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

One of Iraq's most influential Shiite clerics dies at 85

BAGHDAD (AP) — Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammed Saeed al-Hakim, one of Iraq’s most senior and influential Muslim Shiite clerics, has died of a heart attack, members of his family said. He was 85. A relative, Mohsen al-Hakim, told The Associated Press that al-Hakim died at the Al Hayat hospital in...
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Religionpersecution.org

Young Christian Woman Missing After Arrest in Egypt

09/03/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that on August 26, 2021, a 17-year-old Christian woman was detained by Egyptian police as she was leaving a Cairo church. Upon the last communication with her, she was able to confirm her arrest. However, her current status and health condition remain unknown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy