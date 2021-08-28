On Faith: Islam, tribes and poppies

Trillions of dollars, thousands upon thousands of lives, and 20 years of war have not been enough to “succeed” in Afghanistan. The U.S.-trained Afghan army just plain doesn’t work and won’t fight. How could this have happened? The answer can be summed up by one word: tribalism. And one observation: The U.S. military and nation-building strategists didn’t truly understand the religious and social forces at work, because they operated from an assumption everybody on Earth wants to live in a nation state and in a capitalist-modeled economic system. But that is not necessarily true.