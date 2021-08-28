Amses: Dearth of the cool

When recently I heard the weather forecast calling for several days of “good sleeping weather,” I was pleasantly surprised and a bit nostalgic, having not heard in years the once familiar term, now relegated to memory of a distant time and no longer familiar place. When summer heat failed to conjure up any premonition of the doom it does today, movie theaters provided the only mechanized cool available, “The Attack of the Crab Monsters” or “The Blob” offered IQ-lowering distractions while chilling out. Times were simpler and so were we. No implications. It was just hot.