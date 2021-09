If you care about freedom, economic empowerment, the environment or human flourishing in general, Bitcoin represents a profoundly powerful force for good. Sadly, however, this truth is far from self evident and can in fact be wholly counter-intuitive to the uninitiated. Combine this with the maelstrom of misinformation surrounding Bitcoin and the inherent complexity of the domains it affects and we Bitcoiners have a bit of a PR fiasco on our hands. Thus far, good ole fashioned fear and greed have been the most effective ways for people to cut through the aforementioned bramble in order to partake in this monetary revolution. Greed to partake in Number Go Up (NGU) technology and fear that the madness in the current system demands a reliable hedge.