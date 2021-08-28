Cancel
Vermont State

Thomas: Public safety, racial and gender bias in Vermont

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 8 days ago

Recently, Vermont’s Department of Public Safety issued a response to the state’s Human Rights Commission report concerning a 2017 incident involving the Clemmons Family Farm, a 148-acre, Black-owned, educational and cultural arts landmark of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail. The commission found the Vermont State Police and the Department of Public Safety illegally discriminated against its president, Dr. Lydia Clemmons, and her family, based on racial and gender bias.

