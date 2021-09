With the attack on the people at the gate and 13 service members dead and others wounded, the quandary begins: if the Taliban hold true in their promise. Any enemy of yours is a friend of mine. The ISIS-K movement opposes the Taliban seeking to take power away from them and ruling Afghanistan. The Taliban have not only possession of the armaments we left behind in the great rush but also all of the soldiers we had trained to fly and operate them. We had trained them for 20 years and now they and the lost armament are the property of the Taliban.